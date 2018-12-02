Nigerian women living in South Africa have commended the national women football team, Super Falcons, for winning the 11th edition of the African Women’s Cup of Nations.

Nigeria on Saturday in Accra, Ghana, beat South Africa 4-3 on penalties to win their ninth African title.

Mrs Chidilim Chukwuma, Nigerian Union South Africa Women League leader, from Johannesburg on Sunday said that Nigerian women in that country were delighted with the victory.

“On behalf of the Nigerian union South Africa Women`s League and the entire Nigerian community in South Africa, I heartily congratulate the Super Falcons on their achievement on Saturday.

“The women joined their husbands and other households to watch the match and we are happy with the outcome.

“They did us proud and we rejoice in their victory. We wish them more success stories. God bless Nigeria,” she said.

Chukwuma also commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for rising up to the occasion in taking care of the team`s welfare during the tournament.

“We understand that the NFF did everything possible to pay the players’ bonus and entitlements.

“We are happy with this gesture because it motivated the team to work extra hard.

“We praise the NFF for increasing the players’ final match bonus from $5000 to $10,000.

“This is a step in the right direction and we are happy with the result achieved,” she said.

Chukwuma urged the team to start early preparation for the FIFA Women`s World Cup scheduled for next year in France.

She said the team, having won the Nations Cup and qualified for the World Cup, must now work extra hard to perform well at the tournament.

“The task ahead is not going to be easy but we believe that through hard work and dedication, the Super Falcons will do well at the tournament.

“Nigerian women in South Africa are joining others at home and abroad to rejoice with the rest of the country on the Super Falcons victory,” she added.

