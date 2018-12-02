Lanre Babalola

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that two persons died when two suicide bombers (Male and Female) on a mission to infiltrate Muna Garage Maiduguri, hurriedly detonated one of their suicide vests on siting troops of 195 Battalion on patrol at about 8 P.M on 1 December 2018.

According to the army, the patrol team quickly moved to the scene and discovered it was only the female suicide bombers’ vest that was detonated, killing herself and the male suicide bomber. Unfortunately, five members of Civilian Joint Task Force on duty at the market were injured in the explosion.

”Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the Explosive Ordinance Device Team were drafted to defuse the other unexploded vest, while Borno State Emergency Management Agency and the Red-cross evacuated the mutilated body parts of the suicide bombers.

”The wounded persons were rushed to 7 Division Hospital for medical attention,” the army tweeted on Sunday.

