Popular Nolly-wood actors, Richard Mofe Damijo, Patience Ozokwo are among other filmmakers selected to head zonal committees in preparations for the 2017 Biennial Zuma film festival, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the Managing Director of National Film Corporation has said.

The NFC boss, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos, said the festival would hold from Dec. 1 to Dec, 15 with theme `Feast on Films.

“ We have set up committees in the various geo-political zones of the country zones. Zonal Coordinators have also been appointed.

“ The Zuma Festival is designed to give impetus to increase expansive opportunities available in the global audiovisual market. The festival will continue to serve as a platform for Nigerian film practitioners to network with their counterparts from other parts of the world.

“This would facilitate co-production and financing opportunities, reward cinematic excellence, promote audiovisual services, cultural products and the huge export potentials of Nigerian films,” he said.

He said the festival would hold in Abuja and would also feature robust film master classes, workshops, NFC annual film lecture, film market and exhibition and awards night.

NAN reports that the Zuma Film Festival is a biannual event to promote the Nigerian Film Industry as a viable investment option to the Nigerian and International business communities.