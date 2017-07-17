Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday beat visiting Rangers International FC of Enugu 2-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 29 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the home team took the advantage of being galvanised by their returning home crowd to do well in the game.

They went on to dominate both halfs of the match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.‎

Jamiu Alimi scored the first goal in the 32nd minute as a result of a defensive error by the visitors, while Junior Lokosa increased the tally in the 43rd‎ minute.‎

Coach Ibrahim Musa of Kano Pillars later commended his players for their fighting spirit and for winning also.

“It was a good match. We played very well and we are lucky to win the game because they also played very well,” he said.‎

The coach said his team were determined to win a ticket to play on the continent next season, and were on course in achieving this.‎

Rangers’ coach Chukwuma Agbo, on his part, said they would ‎go back to the drawing board to correct their mistakes and also prepare for their next match.

“It is a league. We are going back home to correct our mistakes and also prepare for our next game,” he said.‎