Mr Chukwuwike Uzo, the Director of Highways Planning and Development, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing on Monday said plans had been concluded to fix signage on roads across the country.

Uzo who stated this in Abuja at the opening of the four-day 23rd meeting of the National Council on Works said the signage would be fixed on completed sessions of federal roads.

The theme of the 2017 edition of the council meeting is “Adequate Traffic Signage, An Essential Key for Highways Infrastructure, Safety and Comfort”.

He said the idea was to promote the enforcement of road laws and also assist road users to identify their location at any time and the number of kilometres to their destinations.

According to him, in case something happens on the road, you can tell somebody, looking at the signage where you are and they can picture precisely your location.

“Within the next one month, you will start seeing the difference and we are also pleading to road users to appreciate and understand the meaning of road signage.

“Our appeal is also for the public to appreciate and protect the signage as their own property because it is going to be fixed with tax payers’ money,” he said.

He said the existing signage on roads in the country were not uniform, adding that the new ones to be fixed in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) would be uniform.

Uzo said the ministry was making efforts to encourage states and local governments to embrace the programme.

According to him, a set of the new highway design manual will be given to every state delegate attending the council meeting.

Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said the meeting was to enable stakeholders to deliberate on issues affecting road sector in the country.

He said the focus of the 23rd edition of the meeting was to ensure the safety and comfort of road users.

Bukar, therefore, urged participants to make meaningful contributions that would help to achieve the goals and objectives of the 2017 edition of the meeting.