The Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, on Sunday called on Christians to intensify prayers to stem the tide of kidnapping, activities of the Badoo cult and other ugly occurrences in the state.

Bamgbola made the call at a one-day intercessory prayer session entitled:”Let God Arise” at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos.

He said that with relentless prayers, Lagos State and Nigeria in general would overcome the challenges currently facing them.

“We have been praying for the peace in Lagos State and Nigeria and we will not stop praying.

“But in particular, we are praying for Lagos State because the Bible commanded us to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and Lagos is our own Jerusalem,” Bambgola said.

He said there was, however, a need to intensify prayers because of recent developments in the state, which had been noted for peace over the years.

“We have to pray against some developments: kidnapping, Badoo menace, flooding, against natural disasters and insecurity and for peace in Lagos State,” the cleric said.

He appreciated the efforts of security personnel in tackling security challenges in state, but said that prayers would enable them to be more successful.

Bamgbola also urged the Federal Government to adequately equip security agencies for effective operations.

“Adequate personnel and equipment would enable the police and other security agencies to curb insurgency fast,” he said.

Bamgbola said although the government was putting structures in place to ensure safety, residents also needed to be vigilant.

“Lagosians should be vigilant; they should not keep quiet when they see things not going on well in their various communities; they must report any suspicious movement or activities in their environment to the security personnel,” he said.

The secretary of CAN, Lagos State Chapter, Elder Israel Akinadewo, called on Nigerians to seek divine intervention to strengthen the nation’s unity, democracy and peaceful coexistence.

He said that prayer tilts the minds of people towards where solution to various challenges will come from, reassuring that it would lead to great changes in the state and the country in general.