Fast rising singer Niniola recently visited Kenya and she recently shared the many experiences on the trip.

Speaking in a recent interview, Niniola confirmed that Kenyan women like Nigerian men.

She added that the women like Nigerian men because they are big spenders.

“On the contrary, Kenyans do not have misconceptions about Nigerians. They love Nigerians. Their women talk so highly about Nigerian men and how they take care of their women. They also call us loud spenders. I didn’t really hear any negatives,” she told Punch.

Niniola also shared travel tips for those who want to travel outside of the country. “When embarking on a journey, one should make sure that they have enough money and also secure good accommodation before travelling. More importantly, do a proper research about the area that you are visiting, for safety reasons.”