The Kano State Government is to spend N449 million on the reconstruction of the Ungoggo-Minjibir Road.

Engr Aminu Aliyu, the Managing Director of the State Road Maintenance Agency (KARMA) disclosed this in an interview on Sunday in Kano.

KARMA was established by the former administration of Gov. Rabi’u Kwankwaso to ensure proper maintenance of all the township roads in the state.

Aliyu said the project which is being executed through direct labour, had already commenced in earnest.

He said that the road which covers about 16 kilometers, when completed would link the state capital with Minjibir local government area.

“Ungoggo is one of the eight metropolitan Local Governments in Kano and the road links the state capital with Minjibir local government, hence the decision to reconstruct the road,” he said.

According to him, the state government was also carrying out rehabilitation work on 17 other township roads covering about 40 kilometers within Kano metropolis.

He said the decision to rehabilitate the roads was borne out of the state government’s effort to alleviate the sufferings of motorists plying the roads.

“Most of the township roads are dilapidated and need urgent attention. This prompted the state government to embark on total rehabilitation of the affected roads to ease human and vehicular movement within the state capital,”he said.

He, however, called on residents to give the agency the necessary support and cooperation to enable its men execute good work and finish within the stipulated period.

He said the call was necessary in view of the fact that the rehabilitation works were being carried out during the rainy season and the need to complete the work on time.

“Sometimes we have to close a road to enable us do our work. So there is need for residents to cooperate with us to achieve the desired results,” he said.