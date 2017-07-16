Britain’s Chijindu Ujah ran under 10 seconds in Rabat, Morocco, to set a new meeting record and secure his third 100m Diamond League win of the season.

Ujah, 23, achieved a season’s best of 9.98 seconds and beat the record of 10.12 held by American Justin Gatlin.

Ivory Coast’s Ben Youssef Meite was second (10:01) with fellow Brit Nethaneel Mitchell Blake (10:18) in third place.

BBC Sports reports that Ujah also won the 100m at the Rome and London meetings this year.

His personal best is 9.96, achieved in July 2015.

In the men’s high jump, Britain’s Robbie Grabarz finished second behind Andriy Protsenko with a leap of 2.27m.

There was a season’s best time of 20:22 seconds for Zharnel Hughes in the 200m, the Brit coming third behind by American Ameer Webb (20:18) and Andre De Grasse of Canada (20:03)

Eilidh Doyle clocked a time of 54.92 seconds to come third for GB in the 400m hurdles, won by Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic (54.22).