The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has received five Super Mushsak fighter planes from Pakistan to enhance its air power capability.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadiq Abubakar and members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on NAF inspected the war planes on Friday in Kaduna.

Sadiq said the planes which would be unveiled later, were acquired for the training of air force personnel and to improve the service air power.

The air chief, who witnessed the graduation of 269 NAF special squad for the protection of critical national assets, said the service remains committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The personnel went through the Basic Regiment Airmen Course and Force Protection in Complex Air Ground Environment Course at the NAF Regiment Training Centre, Kaduna.

Abubakar challenged the personnel to remain committed to the Nigeria project, assuring them that the leadership of the force would transform the service for effective and efficient response to any security challenge.

“Our engagement in different theatres of operation and the need to protect the limited resources available to undertake our statutory responsibilities of projecting air power underscores the need to continually develop force protection capability of the service.

“The training you have received on force protection in complex air ground environment will require you to speedily gain the capacity to enable the service to locally develop and sustain additional workforce in the field of specialisation,” he said.

Abubakar commended the British Government for it continued support towards capacity building of air personnel through the BMATT program.

“It is my desire that with time, we will extend these ties of cooperation to other NAF missions.”

The chief of air staff challenged the graduates to rededicate themselves and ensure excellence in the discharge of their duties.

He admonished them to always allow their actions to be guided by respect for the rule of law and rights and dignity of citizens.

Abubakar pledged that NAF would meet its social contract with the Nigerian people, even as it takes on more responsibilities.