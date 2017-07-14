By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his CR7 Denim line for men.

Ronaldo in an interview with WWD in April while anticipating the launch of his denim line expressed his love for denim but explained that he always had a hard time finding jeans that fit him properly- a skinny silhouette for an active athlete.

The soccer star and Real Madrid forward on the new collection, says, “This collection is for more than just my fans. It’s for anyone who shares my values, who lives a limitless life and loves denim. That’s why it not only looks the way denim should look, it’s made to be lived in.”

Ronaldo in his words believes that his denim collection would appeal to ‘the more active crowd’.

“I don’t take myself too seriously, but I take what I do very seriously. I didn’t want it to be like any other denim line on the market,” he added.

See photos from his denim collection below: