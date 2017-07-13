The Benue Police Command on Wednesday summoned Mr Terhemen Tarzoor, PDP candidate in the 2015 governorship race, over the July 7 violence in Yandev, Gboko Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Tarzoor, who arrived the police headquarters at 4 p.m., spent four hours with a police investigation team, responding to questions over his alleged role in the crisis.

NAN also reports that Tarzoor’s invitation followed a petition by Mr David Vergwa, APC Youth Leader in Gboko Local Government, to the Commissioner of Police in Benue.

READ: Former Brazilian President Lula jailed 9 years for corruption

In the petition, a copy of which was made available to NAN, Vergwa alleged that he was attacked, injured and his house destroyed by PDP supporters, in a clash with their APC counterparts.

“The rampaging youths claimed that their attack was targeted at Tarzoor, but I was the one hit,” Vergwa claimed.

Mr Moses Yamu, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, who briefed newsmen on the development, said that Tarzoor was invited because his name featured in the petition.

“We invited him to state his side of the story; he wrote his statement and was allowed to go. But we shall invite him to explain more if the need arises,” he said.

NAN reports that hundreds of party supporters accompanied Tarzoor to the police headquarters.

Efforts to speak with Tarzoor proved abortive because of the large and rowdy crowd around him.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

