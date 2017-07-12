Some youths from Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Wednesday protested against the call for the removal of the council’s Sole Administrator, Mr Habeeb Aileru by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Assembly had on Monday called on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to suspend Aileru over alleged misappropriation of council funds.

The lawmakers frowned at his disobedience to local council laws and flagrant disregard of the governor’s directives.

The decision of the House followed a complaint and motion by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Local), Mr Bisi Yusuff.

He said that the sole administrator’s recklessness was discovered in the state Auditor-General report the committee was currently working on.

But the protesting youths, led by Mr Dayo Soyoye, the President of Progressive Youth Initiative, said the sole administrator was not given fair hearing and kicked against the call for his removal.

They chanted solidarity songs and carried placards with various inscriptions at the Alausa seat of government to drive home their grievances.

Soyoye told newsmen that the protesters were against the resolution of the House that Aileru should be removed.

“We believe that there should be justice. This man is not destroying Oriade LCDA. We are benefitting from his activities.

“We have done our own research, but we will not come out to say if he is guilty or not.

“He is a worthy son of the area. I want to appeal to the government to give him a fair hearing. He has given a good platform to the youth.

“From our own angle as youths, we believe that he should be allowed to continue his good works as our chairman.

“We would not say he is guilty of financial recklessness, but we want the process to be fair because we smell a foul play,” he said.

The youth later dispersed as no government official was around to address them, while their leader went to submit a letter to the governor’s office.

In the letter dated July 12, which was addressed to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and signed by Soyoye, the protesters noted that Aileru was not given a fair hearing by the Assembly.

They described the call for his removal as counter-productive and called on Ambode to urgently ensure justice, not just for Aileru, but for the good people of Oriade LCDA.

