The number of arrested motorists referred by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for psychological evaluation under its Operation Cobra stood at 109 as at Monday.

According to data released by the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, to newsmen in Abuja, a total of 585 drivers were arrested for 652 violations between July 1 and 10.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Operation Cobra is a nationwide special traffic law enforcement exercise launched by the FRSC on July 1.

It targets five rampant life-threatening offences namely; use of cell phone while driving, route violation, traffic light violation, dangerous driving and overloading.

A key component of the exercise is the referral of arrested violators to medical facilities for psychological evaluation, which Oyeyemi believes will help to check the trend.

Declining a request for the number of referred offenders that failed the psychological test, the FRSC boss said some of them appreciated going through the process.

“Many of them didn’t know they are hypertensive or that their sugar level is high.

“Going through that process has shown them their state of health, and some really appreciated it,” he added.

Oyeyemi further said Operation Cobra had started yielding the desired results of improvement in the behaviour of motorists.

READ: 677 drug peddlers arrested, 2,260kgs of illicit drugs recovered — NDLEA

“Sanity is gradually returning to our roads, not only in Abuja but also in other parts of the country.

“We have not been experiencing those fatal crashes again at critical junctions.

“I promised Nigerians at the launch of the operation that it is going to be sustained, and we are getting positive results,” he said.

While reiterating his appeal for the cooperation of Nigerians, the FRSC helmsman said the Corps would not entertain pleas on behalf of arrested offenders.

“I want to appeal to people, they should not be calling to say, ‘my wife was arrested for using phone while driving, please release her’.

“I will not listen to such. If you don’t want to be prosecuted or referred to a facility, don’t use phone while driving, don’t take one way, don’t violate the traffic lights.

“We have a lot of responsibilities to sanitise the highways, and I can assure you again that FRSC is committed to fulfilling that mandate,” the corps marshal said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

