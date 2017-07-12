Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Tuesday met with former Niger governors, ministers and political leaders over the security situation in the state.

The meeting, held behind closed doors at the state house in Minna, also discussed other crucial issues affecting the state.

Retired Col. Yohanna Madaki, former military governor of Kastina State, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, listed issues discussed to include security challenges, Internally Generated Revenue and infrastructure.

“The meeting also agreed to set up a six-man committee to play an advisory role toward moving the state forward.

“I was made the chairman of the committee; part of our mandate is to proffer lasting solutions to farmers/herdsmen clashes and work out measures to protect lives and property in Niger.

“Security challenges are not peculiar to Niger, but the meeting agreed on the need for proactive measures to make Niger a model,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the meeting was attended by Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister for Information, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, former governor of the state, his deputy, Dr Shem Zabagyi, and retired Gen. Garba Duba.

Others included Gen. Idris Garba, Abubakar Muye, former Minister of Finance, Zainab Kuchi, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Asma’u Ahmed, former Minister of State for Agriculture.

