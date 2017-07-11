Ms Olufunke Adedoyin, House of Representative member from Kwara on Tuesday said the ongoing 2.5km road project in Omu-Aran community was to enhance infrastructure and socio-economic development in the state.

Adedoyin, who made this known during an on-the-spot-assessment of the ongoing Olomu Way Construction Road Project, said she initiated the project for the people of the constituency in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

Adedoyin is representing Irepodun, Isin, Oke-Ero and Ekiti Federal Constituency.

The road project, which transverses Omu-Aran High Court through Latinwo and Agan-Aran markets cut across the three wards of Aran, Ihahe and Ifaja in the community.

The constituency road project was is handled by the Nigeria Army Engineers’ Corps.

Adedoyin said that she had identified through series of meetings and deliberation that inadequate infrastructure and water scarcity were critical challenges in the constituency.

She expressed satisfaction with the level of work and commended the army engineers for a job well done.

READ: Road Users Advised To Use Pedestrian Bridge

“Two most important things that the people are talking are the issues associated with the infrastructural development and water scarcity.

“So, I made the promise that we will first tackle the problem of roads, identify key road network for construction and rehabilitation in order to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people.

“And in choosing this 2.5 km road we are constructing, we get to know that it cuts across the three wards within the community.

“The problem of water is also being looked into and this is just a way of keeping up with the promises we made to them during electioneering,” she said.

Brig-Gen. Gabriel Ochingbano, the Commander Army, Engineer Brigade, Ibadan, while briefing Adedoyin on the project, promised its completion as scheduled.

Oba Charles Ibitoye Ibitoye, the traditional ruler of Omu-Aran expressed the community’s appreciation for the project, saying it was unprecedented in the history of the community.

Adedoyin, who had earlier visited the warring Ilofa and Odo-Owa communities, urged the people to imbibe tolerance, peaceful co-existence and be united.

“I am not here to inquire about the crisis but as part of my constituency, I deemed it fit to visit.

“The whole essence is to lend my support toward ensuring a lasting peace among the people of both communities and the constituency as a whole,” she said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

