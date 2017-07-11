By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Multi-talented media girl and BBNaija’s vivacious ex-housemate, Bisola Aiyeola, is giving us a breath of fresh air in these cute new photos of her.

iPoshlooks beauty team featured the delectable actress for this one and she came out looking incredibly sensational in lovely new photos after her beauty glam session.

Bisola who recently premiered her latest movie, ‘Pitch Perfect’ had her beautiful features beat into perfection for the beauty shoot.

See photos below:

Photos: Instagram

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

