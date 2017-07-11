By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday ordered contractors working on the ongoing construction of new model colleges across the State to speed up work and deliver on schedule.

The governor spoke after an extensive inspection of work in the three new model colleges at Angus Memorial High School, Shomolu; Lagos City Senior College, Yaba; and Awori Senior College, Ojo.

Speaking through the State’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who led other top government officials on the tour, Ambode recalled that at the end of last year, the State Executive Council approved N10 billion for the rehabilitation of existing schools as well as the construction of eight new ones, including three model colleges to boost learning experience of students in the State.

He told the contractors working on the projects to speed up work and ensure that the job must be delivered on schedule.

Expressing disappointment over the slow pace of work on the new Model College in Awori, the governor ordered the contractor to work round the clock to meet up with the delivery time.

“I must say I am not particularly happy with the pace of work (in Awori). We have been to other two project sites approved alongside this project and work has progressed pretty well in those places.

“The essence of our going round today is to see the level of work in the sites without relying solely on the reports on paper and obviously, we can see what they have done so far.

“I will be back again in the next one month to assess progress of work. I hope the contractor at Awori will improve on the pace of work because they have been mobilized. Having been mobilized, they should do what is expected of them,” he said.

Ambode, who also commissioned the ultra modern Herbert Macaulay Library in Yaba, said the facility would go a long way to improve the reading culture in the State.

While thanking GTBank for partnering the State to remodel the facility, the governor urged other corporate organisations to take a cue and invest in the educational sector.

Earlier, Managing Director of GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje said the decision to partner with the state government to remodel the library under the Adopt-A-Library Initiative was to contribute its quota to enhance the educational sector.

He expressed optimism that with the facilities embedded in the library, residents of the State could gain access to a wide range of educational and historical materials to enhance their reading knowledge.

Among the features of the library included a room dedicated to historical artifacts-including some relating to the life and times of Herbert Macaulay, an innovation hub that will serve as a Coding Centre, a lounge/café area, a reading area with updated books and an e-library section, wheelchair accessible ramps and a finished courtyard area, among others.

