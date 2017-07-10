In an event which took place at the Eko hotel and suites, MMMG boss Ubi franklin welcomed the label’s latest artiste into the family. The good news was shared via his instagram page.

The signees were put together from a host of other up coming artiste who kept begging for the label to give them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

These selected 3 seemed to have caught Ubi’s attention as well as others, so it is no wonder they are the lucky ones who were signed.

This is coming after ”6 months of going back and forth, signing contracts with lawyers” Ubi said.

TripleMG, one of the country’s finest also manages stars like Tekno, Selebobo etc.

