No fewer than 85 students from various schools in Ogun were admitted into road safety club by Agbado/Ifo Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun, on Monday.

The Agbado/Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC), Chinwendu Iwuoha, made known when she inaugurated the club at Ebenezer Comprehensive High School, Agbado.

The students were drawn from six schools – Duke Hall School, The Frontliner Schools, Florence Day Schools, St. Anthony International Schools, Anthony Academy and Masterpiece Schools.

According to her, there is the need to educate and teach the children the safety issues from youth, so that they will not depart from it when they grow up.

Iwuoha said that the initiative was part of FRSC 2017 corporate strategic goals to catch the children young so as to reduce crashes on our roads.

”We are going to organised rallies for these children by inculcating safety issues into them so that they will not deviate from it when they grow up.

”These children will be able to teach others on safety issues as well as talking to their parents because some parents found it difficult to change their behaviour as regard safety on our roads,” Iwuoha said.

The unit commander said that these crops of children, when they started driving in the future, would be able to make our roads safer since they have been thought safety issues.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, said that crashes could have been reduced to the barest minimum if drivers have the mind of children.

Oladele, however, implored drivers in the country to emulate the children and respect other road users to save lives and property.

The sector commander said that the club would offer the children the opportunity to make use of the highways better in the future.

”It is important we teach the children the safety rules so that they will respect rules guarding the highways in the future.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

