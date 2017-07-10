The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has set up a multi-million naira Digital Capacity Building Centre for the training of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at the Praxis Catholic e-School for IDPs in Abuja.

The Chief Executive of the school, Mr Ben Onwudinjo, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

According to Onwudinjo, NITDA Director-General, Dr Isa Pantani set up the centre at the school as part of the agency’s mandate of corporate social responsibility.

He said that the school had awarded scholarships to 300 IDP students drawn from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states to support the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI).

Onwudinjo said that the centre, equipped with e-learning facilities would empower IDPs in Abuja and its environs in the area of ICT to make them self-reliant.

“The digital capacity building centre is being used to equally provide free ICT training for students preparing for the Universities Matriculation Examination computer based test in Abuja and its environs.

“It will also assist other Nigerians interested in acquiring knowledge in all areas of information and communication technology to boost the quality of education for national development,’’ he said.

Onwudinjo explained that the gesture by the NITDA Director-General would not bridge the knowledge gap of the IDP, it would also help to support the efforts of the PCNI at rebuilding the Northeast.

He said,“ the gesture has also given a boost to the efforts of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) towards its computer-based test.

“It has totally eradicated the ignorance earlier associated with the use of ICT during the exams by providing free training facilities for interested candidates.

Onwudinjo commended the NITDA Director-General or his kind gesture and assured him of judicious use of the digital capacity learning centre.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

