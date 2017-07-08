By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has warned residents of the state to be prepared for heavier rainfall in the coming weeks.

The government called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persisted across the State.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, in a statement assured the public of heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams to flood-prone areas of the State.

He urged residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is heavy downpour, except when the need to commute became necessary.

Warning that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks, the commissioner solicited the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in canals and gutters and observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.

The government also urged residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations.

