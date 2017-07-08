Romelu Lukaku is set to have a medical with Manchester United after they agreed to pay Everton an initial £75m for the Belgium striker.

The deal for the 24-year-old, initially reported by BBC Sport on Thursday, is believed to include £15m in add-ons.

United said they were “delighted” to agree a deal, and the move was “subject to a medical and personal terms”.

Chelsea had matched the Red Devils’ bid, but appear set to miss out on re-signing their former player.

The Blues were not willing to match the fees Lukaku’s agent, Mino Raiola, would earn if the forward moved to Old Trafford.

“A further announcement will be made in due course,” United added.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho was manager of Chelsea when they sold Lukaku to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

The Belgian scored 25 Premier League goals last season, and United have been chasing him for most of the summer.

They are keen to conclude a deal before they depart for a pre-season tour to the United States on Sunday.

Lukaku is already in the US, where he and United midfielder Paul Pogba have been spending time and training together, with Pogba posting updates on his Instagram page.

Wayne Rooney is not expected to be part of United’s squad for the trip as he looks set to return to Everton on a free transfer. The two deals are not connected.

Lukaku was 18 when he signed for Chelsea from Anderlecht in August 2011 for a fee reported to be about £20m.

He made just one Premier League start for the club and spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton before sealing a permanent move to Goodison Park.

Lukaku turned down the most lucrative contract offer in Everton’s history in March, thought to be worth £140,000 a week, and later said: “I don’t want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that.”

