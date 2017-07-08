The Primate of Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh on Saturday said, “the suffering of the masses was caused by some few privileged Nigerians; who plundered the commonwealth without thinking about the poor.

He, therefore, urged Nigerian leaders to live a life that would positively affect their followers rather than earthly acquisition of wealth.

The primate said this during the burial service of former Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prof. Babalola Borishade at St Andrew Cathedral Anglican Church, Usi-Ekiti, in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti.

The primate, who delivered his sermon through the Archbishop of Ondo Province and Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Revd George Laosebikan, called on Nigerian leaders to live a life worthy of emulation.

“It is only what you do well on earth that will speak for you after your death.

“Nigerian leaders live recklessly, forgetting that death will surely end their lives regardless of whatever they used their positions to amass.

“We have limited time to live on earth, so why amassing wealth at the expense of poor people. We all carried expiry dates.

“Those who are in corridors of the power must have a rethink and live to impact positively on the masses around them, so that they can have a memorable end.”

Okoh described Borisade as a worthy leader and a man of commitment, dedication and integrity to the service of the nation, who never abandoned his people when appointed into that exalted position.

“This man was a distinguished Nigerian, a man of high reputation in his state, town, church and the entire nation. He shall be sorely missed by his admirers.

“He left indelible marks on the sand of time and in the hearts of his people as a generous statesman and confidant.

“You must take a cue from his life. What would people say about you after death? Will they praise or curse you? Have you used your position to amass wealth at the expense of the populace?

“Whatever you do, the end shall come soon”, Okoh warned.

He reminded leaders that hell and heaven were real, urging them to imbibe attitudinal change and come to the path of righteousness, because ”where you will go depends on who you are”.

The late Borisade, who died at the age of 71, was later buried inside his mansion along Ido-Usi-Ayetoro road.

Dignitaries at the event included Ekiti Governor’s wife, Mrs Feyisetan Fayose, wife of the former Vice President, Mrs Titi Abubakar, Gov. Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Alao Akala and National Vice Chairman, South, All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Segun Oni, among others.

