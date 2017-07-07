Police in Kwara have arrested four suspected cult members for alleged involvement in cult-related activities within Ilorin metropolis.

The Senior Special Assistant on Security Intelligence to the Kwara Governor, Dr Bolakale Abdulsalam, disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin.

Abdulsalam told newsmen that the police had also apprehended six persons for drug-related offences.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at Agbo-oba area of the city following a discreet investigation by the security operatives.

READ: Drug peddler nabbed with psychotropic substance in Jigawa

He said the suspects had been put in the custody of the police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), where they were undergoing interrogation.

The special assistant also disclosed that some officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) were on Thursday night drafted to mount static surveillance on a hotel in Ilorin, with a view to stopping an initiation of new cult members scheduled for midnight.

He restated the commitment of the State Government to the protection of lives and property and the maintenance of law and order in the State.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

