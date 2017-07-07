The ongoing feud between Blac Chyna and her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian might be settled in court, as it’s been gathered that Blac Chyna is exploring all legal remedies over her nude that was released.

“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” Walter Mosley said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday evening.

Recall that 30-year-old Rob shared several nude photographs of his on-off girlfriend on Instagram as he accused her of cheating on him with eight men in less than a month. But Kardashian’s Instagram meltdown may have broken California’s 2013 revenge porn laws where it is considered a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

According to a source, Rob has also sent people to pick up non-existent things from Blac Chyna’s house.

“There needs to be boundaries set as it’s currently getting out of hand,” says the source.

A second source also said;

“She’s had to have a new phone number every month and constantly has to change her number. While everyone is writing stories and thinking it’s fun gossip, it’s actually dangerous,” the source said.

Revenge porn is illegal in CA and it certainly appears to me that Rob has violated this criminal law,’ LA lawyer Lisa Bloom told the New York Daily News.

Bloom, who recently won a victory for her client Mischa Barton after her ex posted revenge porn of the actress, said that even the fact that Chyna ‘liked’ one of the images on Instagram does not affect her case.

She added that “the allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way.”

Cops say they have not yet received any criminal report.

