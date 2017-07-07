Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has honoured 75 public servants who have demonstrated outstanding commitment in the discharge of their duties with a promise to continue to reward excellent performance in service delivery.

Ambode further urged the recipients of the outstanding awards to keep their focus on the future which he noted would be defined by their actions of today, adding that the anticipated future would only become a reality if only they remained open to innovative ideas.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello spoke at the grand finale/public lecture of the 2017 Public Service Week Celebration in the State.

“As we celebrate the achievements we have together recorded in the past two years, we must keep our focus on the future which will be defined by our actions today. The future we anticipate will become a reality only if we remain open to innovative ideas and continuously search for better ways of doing things in a knowledge driven goal system.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that the Public Service, as the engine room of any administration, is key to the realization of that future expectation. Given the complexity of issues that public servants will be faced with from time to time and the high expectations for excellent service delivery, the need for human capacity building cannot therefore be over emphasized,” the governor opined.

He pointed out that the goal of his administration was to ensure that public servants were equipped with the right skills, knowledge and attitude needed for the realization of the medium and long term plans particularly in the critical sectors of the economy hence the priority attention being given the issue of training and retraining of the workforce.

The governor assured that issue of welfare of public servants would not be relegated to the background, adding that the state government would sustain the payment of all outstanding retirement benefits of retirees.

His words: “As we prioritize capacity building, the issue of welfare of Public Servants whether in active or in retirement will not be relegated to the background. We will sustain the ongoing efforts to ensure payment of all outstanding retirement benefits. Our goal which will be achieved in no distant future is to ensure that payment of retirement benefits is effected without unnecessary delay.”

While calling for the unflinching support and commitment of the public service in his dream of a new Lagos that works for all, Ambode congratulated all the award recipients, adding that the ceremony afforded the state government the opportunity of acknowledging as well as appreciating the efforts of dedicated civil servants that have demonstrated uncommon zeal in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The Public Service Week celebration as we all know is an annual event organised to celebrate Public Servants and appreciate the role they play in ensuring the delivery of dividends of good governance to the people. Indeed, this year’s theme is of great significance to us as it is consistent with our vision to ensure inclusive growth and lay a strong foundation for future development”, Ambode averred.

Earlier, the State Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola urged the award recipients not to rest on their oars but rather to continue to exhibit the high sense of responsibility, diligence, commitment to duty and unalloyed loyalty which she added were the qualities and values that qualified them for the honour.

“Therefore, as I congratulate all the 75 Public Servants that have been adjudged outstanding and as such deserving of this honour and recognition, I enjoin all workers in the State to continue to discharge their civic responsibilities efficiently and diligently. I urge you all to rededicate yourselves through improved service delivery to the citizenry,” Ademola admonished.

The Public lecture on theme of the week-long celebration, “The Future is Now: Accelerating Public Service Innovation for Agenda 2030,” was delivered by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Overseas Affairs and Investment, Prof. Ademola Abass.

