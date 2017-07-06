Musa Nimrod, the President-elect of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), says he is optimistic that Nigeria will qualify for the 2018 World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Nimrod gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing the male national volleyball team ahead of their departure to Republic of Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team was heading to the Zone Three Senior Africa Volleyball Nations Cup/World Championship Qualification 2018 Series.

The team was scheduled to leave Abuja for Niamey early Thursday to seek a qualification ticket.

“The notice came to us about two week ago. It was a short notice and we had to quickly call the players to camp with the help of the secretariat officials.

“We are glad that the players have shown great understanding with us concerning the circumstances of their journey and they are willing to make the country proud.

READ: Wimbledon: Venus Williams survives second-round scare

“We have put everything together and they are ready to travel on Thursday to pick the ticket for the World Cup in Cairo.

“We are equally full of belief in their abilities and we are optimistic that they will succeed in their mission,’’ Nimrod said.

The NVBF president-elect said 14 players, two coaches and the assistant secretary, who would serve as the team leader, were making the trip.

Speaking also, the team’s captain, Emmanuel Jabe, said he was confident that they would do well.

“The team has prepared well as a group, while the coaches and players have also done well individually. We are all looking forward to a great outing.

“So, we are praying and hoping for the best in the competition.

“We have always dominated African volleyball and we are believing and hoping that God will crown our efforts,’’ he said.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

