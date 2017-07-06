Rob Kardashian crossed the line yesterday when he posted nude photos of his ex-fiancee and mother of his child, Blac Chyna. His family – the Kardashians, have reacted to his act and the embarrassing public back and forth war between Rob and Chyna.

According to TMZ, the Kardashians believe the war between Rob and Chyna is causing long-term damage to Dream.

We’re told the Kardashians are adamant … ANY public feuding between Rob and Chyna is unacceptable.

They are ashamed the war has become a public spectacle and hurting the family name.

Even worse than damaging the brand, family members worry Rob and Chyna are hurting 7-month-old Dream. In particular they cringed when Rob posted, “She had a baby out of spite” to get back at Tyga.

They say this is the kind of stuff a child will see later and it can cause long-term damage.

More immediately … the Kardashians think it’s damaging for Dream to live in homes where the parents are at war.

The fam still maintains loyalty to Rob and want to help him, but their main concern is Dream and the impact the war is having on her well-being.

