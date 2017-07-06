Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said on Thursday that the Federal Government would soon come out with policies to address the clamour by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.

Osinbajo made the disclosure at the presentation and launch of a book titled: Nigeria: “The Restructuring Controversy” in Abuja.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

Osinbajo said that all the debates on the restructuring of the country by Nigerians were being noted by the Federal Government.

“We are looking at all contributions made by Nigerians across the country.

“Very soon we will come out with policies to address the call for restructuring of the country.”

The acting president warned that the Federal Government would not tolerate any act, capable of causing disaffection among the various ethnic groups in the country.

He urged Nigerians to be committed and loyal to the cause of the country, stressing that separation was not the answer to the country’s challenges.

“It is in our interest as a nation to continue to dialogue for the unity and peace of the country.

“Equity, fairness and justice can only be achieved under a peaceful atmosphere. We must not do those things that will turn us against each other.”

Osinbajo said that government was working assiduously to ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes lived better lives.

The Chairman of the occasion, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Head of State, said that peaceful co-existence between the various ethnic groups had been bastardised.

Abubakar was represented by Mr Nnia Nwodo, former Minister of Information and President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He noted that the culture of hard work had been eroded for selfish interest.

Abubakar advised the Federal Government to adopt modern technology to move the nation forward as oil was no longer lucrative in the international market.

Earlier, Mr Mike Okiro, a former Inspector-General of Police and author of the book, said that the country currently demanded true patriotism from all citizens.

“Presently, our country demands from all citizens a strong display of true patriotism in whatever we are doing or saying.”

He urged Nigerians to sacrifice, in order to move the country forward.

Okiro said that the book would assist the Federal Government to check the forces threatening peaceful co-existence, development and progress of Nigeria as a strong and virile nation.

He said that the bitter contest for power, ethnic and religious intolerance and mutual suspicion had hindered the country from attaining its full potential.

Okiro noted that in spite of efforts by past administrations to address the problems, the challenges had continued to hold the nation down.

He blamed the elite for some of the problems bedeviling the country.

“Our elites fan the embers of ethnic and religious disharmony to achieve their group or personal interests at the expense of our national ethos,” he said.

The reviewer of the book, Mr Sam Omatseye, who is also the Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Nation Newspapers, said that the book was about cry for justice and a denial of the cry for justice.

He said that the book was about believe and those who hated believing.

In attendance were five former inspectors-general of police, traditional rulers, National Assembly members, among others.

There has been strident clamour for restructuring of the country by Nigerians.

The book discusses the realities, challenges and prospects of contemporary questions and national discuss on restructuring Nigeria.

