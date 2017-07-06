Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar, has appealed for understanding and patience with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in its efforts improve power supply to customers.

Abubakar made the call when the Governing Board of the AEDC paid him a courtesy visit in his place on Wednesday in Bida, Niger State.

He said that it would take AEDC some time to fix mistakes of the past in its bid to address the country’s power problems.

“We always tell our people to be patient with AEDC and trust them to turn things around.

“What we are experiencing has been on for some time even before the company came on board; so fixing it requires understanding and patience.

“It is our prayer that the almighty God will guide them through this tasking challenge of providing regular power supply.”

The Emir assured AEDC of adequate protection and maintenance of its facility in Bida and its environs, as its works to improve power supply.

He, however, decried the issuance of bills that were not commensurate with power consumption, urging them to be fair to customers.

“We are calling on AEDC to slow down the momentum of bills and rather work on increasing power supply.

“The moment people start enjoying electricity, honestly whatever they are asked to pay, they will gladly pay it.

“But when people don’t see light and you bring outrageous bills, they will start wondering what exactly they are paying for,” Abubakar said

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the AEDC board, Amb. Shehu Malami, gave assurance of improvement in the operations of the company.

Malami, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmad Maiyaki, a member of the board, thanked the emir for his timely intervention during a recent protest against AEDC by residents of Bida over poor power supply.

According to him, a 60KVA transformer will soon be installed in Bida to boost power supply, adding that 35,000 prepaid meters will be made available to Niger State.

He that said the company was working towards addressing the issue of outrageous bills issued to customers.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Engr. Ernest Mupyawa, cautioned against vandalism of power infrastructure.

Mupyawa, who was represented by Mr Abimbola Odubiyi, Director Corporate Services of the company, appealed to the emir to educate his subjects on the need to pay their bills.

NAN reports that AEDC donated essential drugs to the palace clinic as part of its corporate social responsibility.

