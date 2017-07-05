Nigeria’s Consul General in South Africa, Mr Godwin Adama, says the mission is tackling passport challenges of Nigerians in that country.

Adama told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Johannesburg on Wednesday that the mission made it a priority to ensure that Nigerians with such challenges do not suffer to get their passports processed.

He said that the initial challenge of inadequate and obsolete data capturing machine had been resolved following the intervention of the Minister of Interior.

“ “On assumption of duty, four months ago, I found a backlog of unprocessed passports because the machines were not in good condition.

“ “When the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Interior visited South Africa in March, the issue was tabled before them. The interior minister promised to do something, he went back and intervened,” he said.

According to Adama, some of the machines were repaired, others replaced and new passport booklets sent to the mission.

“ “As we speak, the mission has cleared most of the backlog of passport needs of Nigerians. We worked extra hard to achieve this. Though, we have little challenges, but it is something that we can handle,” he said.

The Consul General said that officials of the mission travelled to Cape Town and Western Cape Province to do data capturing of more than 100 Nigerians.

READ: 4 stock brokers arraigned over $500, 000 fraud

He said that the mission had sent some the passports to Nigerians in the Province.

“” I have made arrangements to deliver the remaining passports to Nigerians in the area,” he said.

Adama also said that the Consulate also handled the passport needs of Nigerians in some countries in the Southern Africa region.

He said that three weeks ago, officials of the mission, travelled to Swaziland to do data capturing of Nigerians resident in that country.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

