Today makes it 58 days since President Muhammadu Buhari left the country for medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Since he left, the ailing president has not been seen and has not spoken publicly to Nigerians.

This has made many Nigerians to doubt his ability to rule the country again.

Following this development, a Nigerian pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, has again demanded that Senate President Bukola Saraki, in conjunction with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, direct the setting up of a medical panel to ascertain whether President Muhammadu Buhari is incapacitated, under the provisions of Section 144 sub-section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution.

It also asked the President to address the nation by live video by Thursday or face the prospects of organized protests in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

In a statement signed by convener Deji Adeyanju and Secretary John Danfulani, the group warned: “If the President is found with any infirmity that renders him incapable of discharging his duties, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall officially declare him incapable of discharging his duties and declare his office vacant as prescribed in subsection 2 of section 143.”

Pointing out that July 4th marks 58 days of Mr. Buhari’s absence from his office as President, and from the country on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom, the group observed that he has had almost no contact with Nigeria during the period, and made no public appearances.

“To this end, we urge President Buhari to address the nation via a live video on or before the 60th day (2 days from today) of his absence,” it urged.

It further demanded that AIT, Channels, Vanguard and Punch correspondents, along with representatives of SaharaReporters and Premium Times be present at the live event.

“In failing to do so, we will begin a series of peaceful processions and mass action across the country such as [in] Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kaduna and also outside the country in London and New York aimed at sensitizing the public as to the legal & constitutional crisis created by President Buhari’s continued absence from office and the insistence of the cabal to shield him away from his constituents, the Nigerian people.”

“Concerned Nigerians” is a pro-democracy group committed to accountability, rule of law, good governance and the fight against corruption.

SaharaReporters

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

