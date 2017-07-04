Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has ordered a thorough investigation of the death of a family of six, including a seven-month old baby in Rumuosi community in Obio-Akpor local government area of the state on Saturday.

Rivers State Police Command spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, said that despite the generally held notion that members of the family died due to inhalation of generator fumes, the homicide department of the force would still probe the death to ascertain what really happened.

He explained that the decomposing bodies of the victims were discovered only yesterday, when neighbours noticed that no member of the family had been seen in four days. The head of the family was identified as Kinaka Wosu from Emohua local government areas of the state.

Omoni said that it is only a certified autopsy report that can clearly say the actuàl cause of death.

He advised members of the public to volunteer useful information to unravel the mystery behind the death of the family of six.

Pending the outcome of the Police investigation, the Command advised members of the public to locate their generators away from their dwellings to avoid suffocation from the poisonous carbon monoxide.

Meanwhile, the bodies of victims had been deposited at the morgue.

