Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has described the death of Chief David Attah, former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, as a huge loss to the nation.

Adesina, who is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, stated this in a condolence message to the Attah family, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The presidential aide, who also described the demise of Attah as a huge loss to the media industry, lauded his distinguished service to the nation as a journalist, politician and opinion leader.

According to him, the Benue-born veteran journalist, not only carved a niche for himself in the course of his journalism career, he was also a strong voice in the nation’s political terrain during his stint in the House of Representatives in the Second Republic.

Adesina said that the Ondoma of Idomaland would be long remembered for “his candid views, measured and mature contributions to national discourse’’.

He enjoined media professionals and colleagues to draw inspiration from the career of Chief Attah.

He urged the family of the departed to take solace in the knowledge that their father lived a fulfilled life.

Adesina, on behalf of current and former presidential spokespersons, prayed that “almighty God will comfort the bereaved family, friends and associates, and grant the soul of Chief Attah peaceful rest’’.

David Attah’s death was announced on Tuesday by his son Emmanuel Attah, saying that the renowned journalist, aged 72, died at a private hospital in Jos, where he was receiving medical treatment.

He, however, failed to state the cause of his death.

The late veteran Journalist and elder statesman served as Chief Press Secretary to late Gen. Sani Abacha and retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

