BBC Sports reports that Everton have signed Michael Keane from Burnley for a fee that could rise to a club record-equalling £30m.

Keane, 24, moves to Goodison Park after agreeing a five-year contract.

The England defender is Everton’s fifth signing of the summer, with Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez also joining on Monday for £5.2m.

Those signings take Everton’s spending in this transfer window to more than £90m, a total including a deal worth up to £30m for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“Michael was high among the players we wanted to bring to Everton this summer and I’m delighted he is here,” said Everton boss Ronald Koeman.

“We knew there would be competition from other clubs but Michael believes in the ambition of Everton and what we want to do and this is the perfect moment for him to come.”

Keane added: “I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play.

“I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player.”

