The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun has urged its personnel to rededicate themselves to service delivery in order to serve the public better.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Clement Oladele, made the plea during the 2nd Quarter Retreat organised by the Commission in Ota on Saturday.

The retreat had as theme: “Enhancing Professionalism toward Achieving Road Safety Administration.’’

Oladele said that the retreat was organised to assess the performance of the commission, particularly during the first half of the year.

According to him, the FRSC is a performance-driven organisation that is inspired to be a world class organisation.

“However, the only way to achieve this is to look at our processes by way of evaluating our data, identifying issues and improving on them.

“Most importantly, we are to serve the public better and make the Nigerian roads safer for the people,” he said.

Oladele said the highways in Ogun were among the most dangerous in the country 10 years ago, adding that they had been made safer with the commitment of the FRSC.

“This was achieved through the different intervention measures we had put in place,” he said.

The FRSC boss also said that the retreat would serve as a platform to encourage officials with weak performance to step up, while also encouraging those with top performance to keep up with the good work.

Oladele pledged the readiness of the Commission to key into the Federal Government’s campaign of transparency in the conduct of government’s business.

Mr Shehu Zaki, the FRSC Zonal Commander for Ogun and Lagos, said the commission was making progress from the available data.

Zaki, who was represented by Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos Sector Commander, however, noted that the commission could not yet say it had achieved all it set out to do.

“We are not happy with the number of deaths recorded mostly in the data.

“We, therefore, call for more hands on deck for the actualization of the goals we set for ourselves,” he said.

Zaki said the commission would not relent in its efforts at reducing the rate of crashes by 50 percent and fatality rate by 25 per cent.

