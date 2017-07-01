The Federal Government has urged civil society groups and other nutrition stakeholders to prioritise tracking of resources allocated to nutrition in various tiers of government to ensure appropriate implementation.

Dr. Chris Isokpunwu, Head of Nutrition Federal Ministry of Health, made the call at a dissemination meeting for budget analysis for health and nutrition on Saturday in Abuja.

The meeting was organised by the Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria a coalition under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health.

Isokpunwu, who identified malnutrition as a public health issue, emphasised the existence of a strategic plan of action on nutrition that demanded adequate budgetary allocation by all tiers of government.

He noted that although some states and the Federal Government had allocated resources in this year’s budget to implement the plan thereby cushioning the effect of malnutrition in the country, the only way to achieve this goal was through resource tracking.

“The only way to implement this action plan was through resource allocation, release and follow up the amount release to ensure it meet the intended goals,’’ he said.

Isokpunwu noted that budget tracking was not a witch-hunt exercise but to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

He described appropriating money as a step towards addressing the nation’s nutrition challenge and that the release and how it was utilised would determine if actually we could curtail the menace.

Isokpunwu who expressed concern that close to a million less than five years of age children died annually in Nigeria said malnutrition caused most of the deaths.

He said addressing the scourge required multi-sectoral approach through resource allocation and actual implementation.

He also noted that the problem in the country was not allocation of resources but channeling or utilisation of such allocation in the right direction.

“For money to be released, you need also to track if it is actually expended for nutrition which entails budget tracking which helps in advocacy to ensure the money release meet the desired goals.

“The onus lies on all of us both the civil society organisations to call on government to account for the monies that have been giving to curb malnutrition, because if we do not stamp out malnutrition in Nigeria, malnutrition will address us.

“It is time for us to stand, act both at the local, state and national levels and be committed to the need of our people to avoid been held responsible by our children in future for destroying their future,’’ Isokpunwu said.

Similarly, Mrs Beatrice Eluaka, Director, Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria, said the meeting was aimed at sharing findings of budget analysis conducted by the organisation in conjunction with states nutrition officers in Nasarawa, Niger and Kaduna State.

Eluaka, who lauded the three states for allocating resources for implementation of the National Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition, said although the money was not enough but a right steps in the right direction.

“It is important for us to know what government is spending when it comes to implementation of activities.

“The purpose of this exercise is for us to develop a scorecard on how states have progressed from no budget line on nutrition to probably now having budget line.

“It is for them to see what the situation is and understand why there is need for them to put money to address the problem of malnutrition,’’ Eluaka said.

