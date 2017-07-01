The Enugu State Government has approved the payroll for 200 traffic marshal recruits, the Commissioner for Information, Dr Godwin Udeuhele, has said.

Udeuhele announced this on Saturday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting which held on Friday.

The state government had disbanded the road traffic taskforce due to public outcry on their activities.

The government then initiated a reform of the initiative by overhauling the system and giving necessary training to the road traffic enforcers.

The commissioner said that the recruits, who would restore sanity in the sector, had been in training for a little over one month.

He said with the approval, payment of the recruits would start from June 1.

“This administration inherited the road marshals but they were crude and hard on road users.

“ The government then frowned at and stopped their activities with a view to giving them the necessary training,” he said.

Udeuhele said the governor instructed the Ministry of Transport to draw a programme of action that would reposition the initiative using the Lagos State traffic system as a model.

“They have received enough education and training by security agencies geared toward making residents of the state feel their good impact,” he said.

The commissioner said that the traffic enforcers would soon pass out from their training camp after which they would be expected to start enforcement.

He said that they would operate within the hours of 7am and 7pm daily, adding that the marshals were expected to be civil in the discharge of their duties.

The commissioner said that the council also approved the recruitment of 50 pharmacy and 10 physiotherapy interns for the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital.

He said that the interns would work for a period of 12 months with a monthly salary of N91, 091.00 each.

“This is in line with the hospital’s practices as it usually engages the interns who serve for one year. The last batch passed out two weeks ago,” Udeuhele said.

