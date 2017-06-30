Football superstar Lionel Messi is due marry his childhood sweetheart in his hometown in Argentina.

The Barcelona player is returning to the city of Rosario to wed Antonela Roccuzzo, whom he met there before he moved to Spain aged 13.

Argentina’s Clarín newspaper has variously called it “the wedding of the year” and “the wedding of the century”.

Messi’s teammates, including Luis Suárez and Neymar, will be among 260 guests at Friday’s ceremony, it said.

Many have flown in on private jets.

People have been gathering at the local airport to try to spot some of the famous guests.

Extra police officers have been drafted in to ensure security around the hotel, A private security firm will work inside to keep out potential gatecrashers.

About 150 journalists have received accreditation to enter a special press area, but will not have full access to the venue, said organisers.

Messi, 30, met his future wife when he was just five years old. She is the cousin of his best friend, Lucas Scaglia, who also became a professional football player.

Messi accepted an offer to play for Barcelona when he was 13, on condition that they pay for treatment for his growth hormone deficiency.

He has spoken about the difficulties he faced on leaving behind his loved ones and former club.

The couple, who now live in Barcelona, have two sons together.

In May, his appeal against a 21-month jail term for tax evasion in Spain was rejected. He is unlikely to go to prison as the sentence can be served under probation or possibly avoided by paying a fine, BBC Sports reports.

