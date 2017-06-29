Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted bail to Musa Umar, standing trial alongside Mohammed Yunus, a lecturer at Kogi State University over alleged terrorism.

Mohammed Yunus and Salami Abdullah had earlier been granted bail by the trial judge.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecuting counsel, A. Adewunmi, informed the court of the application made by Umar seeking for bail on health grounds.

He said that the prosecution did not oppose the bail on the grounds that it is only someone who is alive that would be able to stand trial.

In view of the prosecution’s disposition, the court granted the defendant bail with two sureties, in addition to a bail bond of N10 million each.

Justice Kolawole ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant of not less than grade level 14.

He said that the other surety, who must be the owner of landed property worth not less than N50 million within Abuja, must also possess three years tax clearance certificate.

The judge adjourned the matter until Sept. 28, for continuation of trial within trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Federal Government had arraigned the defendants on an eight-count criminal charge, on offences committed between May and October 2013, contravening the terrorism act.

They were alleged to have being in possession of two AK47 rifles, two magazines and sixty rounds of ammunition, which were buried with the intention of harming and intimidating the people of Kogi State.

