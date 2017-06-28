Enugu State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has appealed to the state government and corporate organisations to assist it with patrol vehicles to enhance its operations.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Steve Amoga, made the appeal on Wednesday in Enugu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the command had effectively stopped all forms of pipeline vandalism and theft of defunct NITEL cables, which was common in the state previously.

He added that the command had also been instrumental to reduction in the rate of vandalism of public and government property in the state.

Amoga said that the synergy with other sister security agencies, especially the Department of State Services (DSS) had led to reduction in organised and hi-tech crimes in the state.

READ: Nigerians reassured on availability of passport booklets

“For now, we are working relentlessly to achieve the mandate of the NSCDC; however, we have some challenges.

“We need dozens of patrol vehicles to enhance our operations especially in remote areas of the state, he said.

Amoga assured residents of the state that the command would continue to ensure that they are safe.

“Trouble makers and unscrupulous elements should steer clear of Enugu State and relocate to other states in their interest.

“All Federal and state governments’ infrastructure will continue to be intact 100 per cent, because we are on ground and ever ready,’’ he assured.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

