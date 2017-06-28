The Lagos State Government has warned illegal developers and land speculators along the Lekki–Epe corridor to desist from encroachment on government land and other unlawful activities within the vicinity or face the full wrath of the law.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Co-operatives, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye gave the warning while on a tour of the 16,347 hectares Lekki Free Zone (LFZ) project.

He said the State government had observed with dismay the massive encroachment by private estate developers and land speculators swindling members of the public into purchasing parcels of land within government acquisition along the corridor.

Ogunleye explained that buyers of such land who failed to conduct proper investigations at the Lands Bureau and the Surveyor General’s Office stood the risk of losing their money, stressing that land within the affected areas was committed to LFZ projects, resettlement of affected communities and other schemes.

He noted that signposts of private estates, Private University, companies, a military zone and host of others were some of the encroachments discernible on the wide expanse of land.

The Commissioner said that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had given approval for stern measures to be taken to deal decisively with the illegal developers including removal of all illegal structures on the land.

Ogunleye advised members of the public to be wary of advertisements on “ land purchase beside the Lekki Free Zone” being sponsored by private Estate Developers and broadcast on various radio stations.

He, however, assured the people of Lagos State of government’s commitment to the development projects along the corridor, citing the Lekki Free Zone project as well as the Dangote Refinery and Petrol Chemical Plant as investments that will boost inflow of revenue to the State.

