By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Ace menswear fashion designer Vanskere is out with a new classic Afropolitan Collection.

The African menswear brand has debuted its Afropolitan Spring/Summer 2017 collection where it featured Patrick Doyle, Femi Odugbemi and Kalu Ikeagwu as its models.

This collection is pocket-friendly as Evans Akere, the brand’s creative director said, “We have been able to devise a way you can have two tunics that can be worn interchangeably with one trouser without having to make another, which is cost effective.”

See photos from the brand’s Afropolitan Spring/Summer 2017 collection below:

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

