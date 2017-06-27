The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi ll has said that his loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state is unshakable.

Sunusi made the disclosure on Tuesday while delivering his speech at the traditional Hawan Nassarawa, held at Africa House, Government House Kano.

The emir assured that the federal and state governments would continue to enjoy loyalty and support from Kano Emirate Council for the overall development of state and the nation in general.

He called on Kano state government to come to the rescue of farmers whose farmlands were recently invaded by strange insects in some villages in the state.

Sanusi further appealed to the state government to initiate more health programmes and projects with a view to protecting its people from diseases.

He urged Muslims to uphold the spiritual lessons learnt from the month of Ramadan to shape their lives.

The emir also called for rigorous sensitization campaign among youth, noting that “We need to enlighten our youth to understand the importance of peace and unity.”

On his part, the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje called for peaceful coexistence between Kano indigenes and non-indigene communities, saying “In Kano, the non-indigenes are our brothers. We always see them as partners in progress.

“They are contributing to economic development of the state and therefore, we must live in peace with one another. I urge the non-indigenes to consider Kano as their home and live in peace with their host communities.”

He said, “I am glad to inform the world that from 2014 to date Kano has not recorded any case of polio in the state. Government and Kano emirate council have been up and doing to ensure that the state is free from polio diseases. Still on health, present administration was able to complete Giginyu Specialist and Zoo road hospitals.

“All the needed health facilities have been procured and are being installed by experts. President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the two hospitals and Madobi underpass road soon.”

He said Kano state government had done a lot in improving the security of lives and properties in the state, noting that government had donated 27 Hilux patrol vans to police and 17 to Nigerian Army respectively.

“Also our efforts has resulted in the conversion of Falgore forest into a training ground by the Nigerian Army. Government has also constructed seven observation centers with capacity of accommodating 80 security personnel at different entrances of Kano,” he said.

Daily Trust

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

