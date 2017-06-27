Exam Ethics Marshal International (EEMI), an advocacy group, has commended the Federal Government’s efforts to instill best practices in public service promotion examination.

Mr Ike Onyechere, Chairman EEMI, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Onyechere also commended the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Federal Civil Service Commission, Bureau of Public Service Reform, State and Local Government Service Commission for joining forces to facilitate the efforts.

He said that the efforts of these MDAs had fostered the ethics of integrity and best practices in public service recruitment, confirmation and promotion examination.

“The development of Nation states are propelled or constrained by the quality, motivation and performance of their public service sector.

“One of the standard operating procedures for building and sustaining an inspired, invigorated, high performance public service sector is through recruitment, confirmation and promotion examinations aimed at identifying selecting and installing the best and brightest officers.

“To serve the purpose of inspiring and motivating the workforce, critical stakeholders must accept and buy into the results of such examinations,” Onyechere said

He added that the federal, state and local government public service recruitment and promotion examinations were hitherto trailed by petitions, protests and conflicts.

READ: I didn’t issue a statement on Lagos APC Primaries-Igbokwe

Onyechere noted that many of these petitions end up in courts of public opinion and courts of law, and which impacted negatively on ‘espirit de corps’, team work and performance of the service.

“There is, therefore, absolute need to address and eliminate the causes of such petitions, protests and conflicts to promote acceptability of results of public service examinations by stakeholders.

“This is the only way to achieve the goal of inspired, motivated, invigorated and high performance public service.

“There is also need to deconstruct contemporary rules, regulations and processes of public service recruitment, confirmation and promotion examinations with a view to aligning them to global best practices,” the EEMI chairman said.

He, however, called on stakeholders and administrators of public service exams to participate in the first national conference scheduled to hold in Abuja from July 24 to July 28.

Onyechere explained that the conference was aimed at building capacity of administrators of public service examination on ethics, integrity and best practices.

“Resolution of the challenges of protests and conflicts that trail public service promotion examinations requires that all critical stakeholders come together to share experiences, learn from errors and contribute ideas towards proffering practical solutions,’’ the official said.

He added that the conference was in line with the anti-corruption campaign of the present administration.

Share this: Tweet





More

WhatsApp

