Oba Ewuare asks parents to teach children Bini

Oba Ewuare II N’ogidigan, the Oba of Benin has called on parents in Benin and abroad to encourage and assist their wards to speak and write in Benin language.

The oba made the call when he received the three pupils he awarded scholarship during his post-coronation tour of Benin speaking communities and their parents in Benin on Friday.

According to Oba Ewuare, speaking the Benin language would serve as means of identification and promotion of Bini culture.

Oba Ewuare charged the parents of the awardees to guide their children to attain proficiency level in the use of Bini language and culture at all levels of education

He reiterated that the palace was determined to revive the rich Benin cultural heritage.

Oba awarded scholarship to master Agobor Aisosa, Osakpamwan Osagumwenro and Osukhon Gift of Osaretin Primary School in Egboko village, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state during the tour.

The awardees had narrated an ancient Benin story in Edo language during post coronation tour to the community.

The three awardees and their families were in the palace to thank the monarch.