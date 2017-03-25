NSCDC arrests IDPs vandalising high tension copper cable

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had arrested three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for allegedly vandalising high tension copper cable.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Friday.

Ibrahim said the suspects were arrested at Kalari, Konduga Local Government Area.

Ibrahim said the suspects were arrested with the material in a pick-up van near Aloe dam area.

He said the copper wire belonged to the Yola Electric Distribution Company (YEDC) which was expected to supply electricity to Konduga and Bama.

“The command got the information through our surveillance team which is monitoring vandalism of cable and other critical infrastructure in the area.