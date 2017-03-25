Niger Court Frees 15 Civilians

A court in Niger has freed 15 civilians accused of complicity in an attempted coup against President Mahamadou Issoufou, the defendant’s lawyer, Ali Kadri, said on Saturday.

In December 2015, the government said it had foiled a coup and arrested people who planned to use aerial firepower to seize control of the country.

Niger is a major Uranium producer in West Africa and Western ally in the fight against Islamists in the Sahara.

The total number of people arrested was 29, including 15 civilians, while the remaining, who were military officers, including the alleged ringleader, Gen. Salou Souleymane, were awaiting trial.

The defendant’s lawyer said “from the start, we were convinced that our clients were

innocent.

“There was no evidence to suggest that they were implicated in this affair.”

Issoufou was elected in 2011, one year after a coup and was re-elected in February 2016 with 92.5 per cent of the vote after the opposition coalition boycotted the polls.