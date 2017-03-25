NCPC boss advocates partnership with Greece

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has advocated for enhanced partnership with Greece in the area of visa procurement, pilgrimage participation and economic cooperation.

Uja made the call in a statement signed by Mr Celestine Ogugua, Head Media, NCPC, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

The NCPC boss disclosed this when he visited the Consul General, Embassy of Greece, Mr Lykourgos Antonio Kuplanis.

The NCPC boss solicited the assistance of the Consul General on visa facilitation and procurement for intending pilgrims to Greece.

He explained that because of the nature of Christian pilgrimage operations, there was the need to fast-track the visa processes, especially by decentralising the biometrics capturing of intending pilgrims.

“Our biggest challenge is how we can resolve biometrics capturing,’’ he said.

The executive secretary further informed the envoy that in the coming year the Commission would begin to organise pilgrimage specifically for Greece.

He thanked the Consul General for the cooperation the Commission had enjoyed under his leadership.

Rev. Uja further stressed that the time for enhanced partnership with Greece has come and it must be holistic.

“We want to increase our interaction; we want Greece to go back to the Bible.

“We want a greater linkage; I want us to increase our work with Greece.

“Greece is the bedrock of the development of Christianity in the whole world”.

Uja said that because of the strategic spiritual importance of Greece he would organise the clergy and take them to Greece to pray for the revival of the ancient city.

Also speaking, Mr Kuplanis thanked the NCPC boss for the visit and assured him a better working relationship.

He explained that the only way visas could be issued fast to intending pilgrims was to plan ahead by applying early enough to avoid the eleventh-hour rush.

NCPC pilgrimage circle aside Israel currently covers Greece and Rome.